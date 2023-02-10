IND vs AUS 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Achieves Historic Feat As a Captain

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma batted brilliantly as captain, leading the team from the front and putting on a magnificent performance against the Australian spinner. Hitman scored a century in the ongoing India vs Australia test match at Nagpur and becomes the only Indian captain in history to have scored 100 in all three formats. This is Rohit's 1st Test hundred as skipper and ninth overall.

With his 9th Test century, Rohit Sharma has maintained India in control, as Ravindra Jadeja keeps the other end tight. On Day 2, India went 226 for 5 at tea. The hosts were five down when Nathan Lyon removed Suryakumar Yadav, but the combination of Rohit and Jadeja kept them going. Todd Murphy, Australia's debuting off-spinner, took the remaining four Indian wickets.

Everyone thought pitch was spitting cobras but as always, Rohit made it look like a belt-er. Batted @ImRo45 👊🏽 #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/ZyP6Rn8aeY — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 10, 2023

Also Read: IND vs AUS 1st Test: Murali Vijay Takes A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar

1️⃣st Indian Captain to score a century in every format - Just 𝙃𝙄𝙏𝙈𝘼𝙉 things 💯🇮🇳💙#OneFamily #INDvAUS — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 10, 2023