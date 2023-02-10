IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Cheated? Here’s What Team India Says

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Indian team management informed ICC match referee Andy Pycroft that Ravindra Jadeja was using pain reliever cream on the finger of his bowling hand in video recordings that were widely shared on social media on the first day of the Nagpur Test against Australia.

The event occurred after Australia was reduced to 120 for five. Jadeja had already taken three wickets by that point, having removed Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, and Steven Smith. The left-arm spinner was spotted collecting material off Siraj's palm with his right hand and rubbing it on his bowling hand's index finger. Jadeja was never seen applying anything to the ball in the video.

FOX Cricket, an Australian media outlet, noted the event on Twitter, and wrote, "A debate has erupted after the vision of a questionable moment was spotted during the first innings of the first Test between Australia and India."

Despite the fact that the incident sparked debate on social media and in the media, it has been revealed that the Australian team did not bring the problem to the attention of the match referee. Depending on the circumstances, the match referee may independently examine such occurrences without requiring a complaint. Furthermore, in order to ensure that the condition of the ball is not impacted, the bowler is obliged under the Laws of Cricket to obtain the umpire's consent before using any substance on their hands.

