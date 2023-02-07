IND vs AUS 1st Test: No Place For Axar Patel and Surykumar Yadav

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: India will play four match-Test series against Australia beginning February 9. The series will begin in Nagpur and conclude on March 13 in Ahmedabad. The pitches in India are more conducive to spinners, and slow bowlers are expected to play a significant role in determining the series' outcome. While R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are certain starters, it will be a toss-up between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer named his starting XI three days before the series opening and left Axar out. Jaffer remarked that it was difficult to leave out Axar but Kuldeep brings variety as a wrist spinner. Jaffer chose KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan to be the wicketkeeper. Bharat has been with the national team for over a year and is expected to make his Test debut during the series. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are Jaffer's two pacers. They have an advantage over other pacers and appear to be ready to distribute the new ball.

Wasim Jaffer's playing XI for the 1st Test match:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Also Read: IND vs AUS: Battles to Watch Out For in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023