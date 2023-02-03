Ind Vs Aus 1st Test Nagpur: Check Team India Pics

The first Test between India and Australia will be played in Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. While the Australian team is in Bangalore, the Indian squad has arrived in Nagpur. The first of four Tests between India and Australia will begin on February 9.

After taking a sabbatical from the T20I series against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma returns as captain. Along with him, Virat Kohli, Akshar Patel, and KL Rahul were rested. On Thursday evening, players from the Indian T20 team arrived in Nagpur for the test. Rahul Dravid, the team's head coach, accompanied them on their trip.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has returned to the team after a lengthy absence, gaining a spot in the squad after clearing the NCA fitness test. On Thursday, he also arrived in Nagpur from Bangalore. Jadeja is a crucial player for the team, so his return will be closely watched. Prior to this Test, he played the solitary Ranji match as a warm-up, taking 8 wickets.

