IND vs AUS 1st Test: Murali Vijay Takes A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Former India opener Murali Vijay lashed out at Sanjay Manjrekar's statements on-air during the second day of play in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia in Nagpur on Friday (February 10).

During the first session of Day 2, Manjrekar was surprised when a statistic on the screen showed that Vijay had the best conversion rate (50s to 100s) for India at home in Tests. Vijay has a conversion rate of 60%, putting him above Mohammad Azharuddin, Polly Umrigar, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli on the list.

Sanjay Manjrekar was surprised to see Murali Vijay on top of the list of conversion rates and mentioned it in the comms. #INDvAUS https://t.co/eclG9XHNet pic.twitter.com/V24BMQkrlA — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) February 10, 2023

"I'm surprised to see Murali at the top," stated Manjrekar on air. Reacting to this statement Murali Vijay wrote. “@sanjaymanjrekar Surprised wow”. In another tweet, Vijay wrote: “Some Mumbai ex-players can never be appreciative of the south ! #showsomelove #equality #fairplayforall @sanjaymanjrekar @BCCI”.

