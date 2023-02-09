IND vs AUS 1st Test: Jadeja is Back, Say Netizens After 3 Wicket Haul

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's momentum has collapsed by Ravindra Jadeja's three strikes after lunch. He brought India back into the game by dismissing set batters Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw on successive deliveries. Later, Jadeja returned to bowl and picked Steve Smith's (37) wicket as well.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith of Australia teamed in a powerful third-wicket combination to help the side overcome a poor start. On Day 1 of the first Test against India in Nagpur on Thursday, the visitors led 76-2 at lunch. After lunch, Jadeja, who bowled his 11th over, picked Marnus Labuschagne's (49) and Matt Renshaw's (0) wickets in 2 balls to leave Australia reeling at 84-4.

Mohd Siraj and Mohd Shami of India delivered early breakthroughs, dismissing openers Usman Khawaja (1) and David Warner (1) in the opening three overs. At the time of writing this article, Australia was 129 for 5.

