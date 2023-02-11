IND vs AUS 1st Test: India Lead BGT Series 1-0

BGT 2023: India won the first Test match by an inning and 132 runs at Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Australia lost their wickets in regular intervals and lost the first Test match against India. Mohammed Shami bowled three overs after Rohit Sharma gave him the new ball. Ashwin removed Khawaja, and Jadeja quickly followed by catching Labuschagne in front.

On this day, Ashwin withdrew the left-handed hitters, leaving only Steve Smith with one side. Ashwin dismissed David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey, and Usman Khawaja. After nearly two years and 21 innings, Ashwin finally got a fifer.

Previously, Australia had opted to bat first and had only 177 runs on the board. Jadeja finishes with a fifer, well assisted by Ashwin, who takes three wickets. The visiting team's only significant contributors were Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

In response, India scored 400 runs in the first innings, led by skipper Rohit Sharma's century. Jadeja (70) and Axar (84) both scored half-centuries, bringing the total to 400 runs. Shami had an excellent cameo. Todd Murphy, an offspinner, was Australia's best bowler, taking 7/124. The second Test match is on February 17 in Delhi.

Brief Scores

Australia 1st innings: 177, 2nd innings: 91 all out in 32.3 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 5/37).

India 1st innings: 400 all out in 139.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Axar Patel 84, Ravindra Jadeja 70; Todd Murphy 7/124)

