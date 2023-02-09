IND vs AUS 1st Test: India Dominates On Day 1

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: India grabbed command of the opening Test of a four-match series against Australia in Nagpur thanks to Jadeja, Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 56 (69) and was joined by R Ashwin, who was called in as a nightwatchman after KL Rahul got out. Rohit and KL Rahul put up 76 runs for the first wicket before KL Rahul was bowled for 20 runs by Todd Murphy. On Day 1, India was 77/1 at stumps, trailing Australia by 100 runs.

After Australia won the toss and chose to bat first, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj reduced Australia to 2 for 2 in 2.1 overs, giving India a great start. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith put up a strong partnership for the third wicket. In the second session, Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw off successive deliveries. The highlight of the first day came when Ravindra Jadeja outwitted Steve Smith with a minimal turn. Smith was going for the spin, but despite appearing solid during his 37, he was out.

India bowled out Australia for 177 runs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul (5-47) and Ravichandran Ashwin's three wickets (3-42) helped India bowl out Australia for a low total. With a score of 49, Marnus Labuschagne led the way for Australia.

