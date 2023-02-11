IND vs AUS 1st Test: Fans React After Virat Kohli Drops Catches

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's struggles at the slip cordon continued on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur, as the former India skipper lost an easy catch at the slip cordon. Kohli dropped David Warner's catch in R Ashwin's sixth over of Australia's second innings.

The ball arrived at the perfect height for Virat Kohli to his right, who appeared to be a touch too eager to take the catch. Kohli extended both of his hands to the right, but the ball struck his palms and he missed the catch.

Australia is down two wickets after Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Usman Khawaja and Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Marnus early in the visitors' second innings. Earlier, Rohit Sharma's 120 and Axar Patel's 84 drove India to 400 all out, giving the team a 223-run advantage in the first innings. Todd Murphy took seven wickets but was not well supported by the other Australian bowlers.

Here are the reactions:

Kya fayda aisi fitness ka jab tumse catch pkde nahi ja rahe? Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/5iIBROEZGX — TANGENT (@pra_tea_k) February 11, 2023

@ImRo45 100-200 zyada lele lekin Kohli ko slip se haatade 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JxigB9Mwt — Kohlified. (@123perthclassic) February 11, 2023

Kohli- Hand on knee

Rahul-Already opened his hand and ball is already bowled.



Virat Need to solve this problem. #ViratKohli𓃵#INDvAUS#INDvsAUS#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/SOVf99Vs7I — CA Mrityunjay Mishra (@hellomjmishra) February 11, 2023

Saying it again and again his sleep catching has worsen with time,his reflexes has been slow,Its time we have Rahul or Surya in the slips,Kohli will be gun at covers.#BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 pic.twitter.com/x8XsBKCKkJ — Rishi (@Rishii_i) February 11, 2023

David Warner was on 1(13) when Virat Kohli dropped his catch at sip



Those who know: pic.twitter.com/GpDA8ov7H7 — Manan (@mananthakurr) February 11, 2023

Virat Kohli Dropped More Than 10+ Catches At Slip In Last 2 TEST Matches Of India .

To Substitute Of Rahane At Slip❗️

Because He's The World's One Of The Greatest Slip Fielders Ever❕️ 🔥 #BGT2023 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/UNtJdHNTcC — Cricket Siren (@Cricket_siren17) February 11, 2023