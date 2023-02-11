IND vs AUS 1st Test: Fans React After Virat Kohli Drops Catches

Feb 11, 2023, 13:09 IST
- Sakshi Post

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's struggles at the slip cordon continued on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur, as the former India skipper lost an easy catch at the slip cordon. Kohli dropped David Warner's catch in R Ashwin's sixth over of Australia's second innings.

The ball arrived at the perfect height for Virat Kohli to his right, who appeared to be a touch too eager to take the catch. Kohli extended both of his hands to the right, but the ball struck his palms and he missed the catch.

Australia is down two wickets after Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Usman Khawaja and Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Marnus early in the visitors' second innings. Earlier, Rohit Sharma's 120 and Axar Patel's 84 drove India to 400 all out, giving the team a 223-run advantage in the first innings. Todd Murphy took seven wickets but was not well supported by the other Australian bowlers.

Here are the reactions:


Read More:

Tags: 
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Sports News
india vs australia
IND Vs AUS
Advertisement
Back to Top