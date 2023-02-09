IND vs AUS 1st Test: AP CM YS Jagan Wishes Vizag Boy KS Bharat For Debut

Border Gavaskar Trophy: The first Test match between India and Australia began in Nagpur. KS Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav made their debuts in the first Test match.

KS Bharat, who is a native of Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, was named to the Indian team for the first time in the 2021 Test series against New Zealand. However, he was not selected for the final selection. Bharat was also chosen for the recent Test series against Bangladesh but was reserved on the bench.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shared his best wishes with KS Bharat for his debut match against Australia.

"Our very own @KonaBharat is debuting today with the Indian Cricket Team in the ongoing test against Australia. My congratulations and best wishes to him. The Telugu flag continues to fly high! #TeluguPride," wrote Chief Minister

The Telugu flag continues to fly high!#TeluguPride pic.twitter.com/KlDACbHBhF — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 9, 2023

Speaking of the match, Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami gave a breakthrough for India. Both pacers send the openers to the pavilion in the first three overs.

