IND VS AUS 1st T20I: Despite Scoring 200 Runs India Lose Due To These Reasons

IND VS AUS T20I: India lost to Australia in the first T20I match by 4 wickets at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Team India was unable to defend the massive total and lost the match

KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and SuryaKymar Yadav all contributed to India's big score after being asked to bat first.

Men in Blue's fielding was poor in yesterday's match. Even the bowling attack did not appear to be strong, as only Axar Patel, who got three vital wickets, was also the only bowler to concede lesser runs. Umesh Yadav claimed two wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal claimed one.

Apart from them, no other bowler could take wickets or stop the flow of runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the most costly bowler, cost 52 runs when returning from injury. Harshal Patel leaked 49 runs. Hardik Pandya, who bowled two overs, also gave 22 runs.

In response to India's defeat, captain Rohit Sharma stated during the post-match presentation, "We didn't bowl very well, in my opinion. We didn't take our chances on the field, and 200 is a good score to defend. Our hitters put up a valiant attempt, but our bowlers fell short ".

"There are things we need to look at. But it was a terrific game for us to understand what went wrong," he explained

Rohit stated, "We were unable to collect the additional wicket. That was the turning point; things would have been different if we had taken another wicket. You can't hit 200 every day, so you have to bat well. Hardik Pandya batted brilliantly to help us get there. Before the next game, we need to assess our bowling ".