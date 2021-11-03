Ind Vs Afg T20 World Cup: After 2 Losses, India Scores Highest Ever Runs in Tournament For Afghanistan

A really good start from the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Both the openers created records in this match. A top-class game from the hitman, KL Rahul, and followed by Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, put the team in a position to set a high target for Afghanistan. To win, Afghanistan had to score 211, which was the highest total in the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Afghanistan's skipper won the toss and invited Virat Kohli's men to bat first. KL Rahul (69) and Rohit Sharma (74) left in short succession after reaching their respective fifties, giving the team a strong start in a must-win match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Both openers played excellent strokes and blasted boundaries and sixes at will to get the team off to a flying start, something India struggled to do in their previous matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. The openers made the highest partnership of 140 runs.

Rohit Sharma made his 23rd international fifty and KL Rahul made his 13th international fifty. For India, both the openers made the highest partnership of 140 runs. However, Afghan bowlers broke the flow and took the wickets of the openers. Rishabh Pant (35*) and Hardik Pandya (27*) fired and hit boundaries.

The match between India and Afghanistan is essential for Virat Kohli's side since India has to win by a large margin to keep their semi-final aspirations alive.