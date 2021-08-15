Ind vs Eng: Why Did Mohammed Siraj Put His Finger On His Lips After Taking Wickets, Deets Inside

Mohammed Siraj is taking wickets, and his new method of celebration has an underlying message to all his critics, urging them to shut up.

Siraj was the best of the Indian bowlers, taking four wickets on his debut at Lord's, and was questioned about his "finger on lips" gesture after each wicket.

"This celebration is for the haters, who used to say things like he can't do this or can't do that about me. So I'm just going to let my ball do the talking, and this is my new form of celebration, "Siraj said during a virtual post-day press conference following the third day of play in the second Test.

KL Rahul's brilliant 129 made 364 in the first innings, but England skipper Joe Root hit an unbroken 180 to post 391 and grab a 27-run lead.

On the third day, a bottle cork was thrown at Rahul by spectators during the pre-lunch session, although Siraj said he was unaware of it.