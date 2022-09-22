IND- AUS 3rd T20I Hyderabad Match Ticket Sales Begin

In the three-match T20I series between India and Australia, the third T20I match is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is gearing up to host an international match after three years. Fans were eagerly waiting to buy tickets to see their favourite team.

Offline ticket sales were started at the Gymkhana Ground. People can buy the tickets and those who bought the tickets online can also redeem their tickets. Earlier, HCA released a press release stating that tickets will be available for offline purchase on September 22 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Gymkhana grounds. People are waiting in line from the wee hours onwards to buy the tickets.

It is known that on September 15 the tickets went live on the Paytm app. The tickets were sold out in minutes. The Hyderabad Cricket Association stated that the tickets would be available online but did not specify when they would be available. For the last three days, people have flocked to Gymkhana Ground to buy tickets but they didn't get one. Frustrated fans alleged that HCA has blocked the tickets and allegedly trying to make money by selling tickets as an illegal means.

