If You're A FIFA Fan, Here's How You Can Create A Larger-Than-Life Viewing Experience

As football fever takes hold of the world, every football fan is dreaming of a front-row seat to the biggest show on earth or the FIFA World Cup 2022 that is currently unfolding in Qatar. This is the perfect time to upgrade home entertainment in a big way and transport you to the football field and bring home all the adrenaline rush and excitement of a FIFA match. But how can we do this?



Sushil Motwani, the official representative of XGIMI India feels, says, "While watching sports or moving images on large screens, people often get disturbed by fluttering or blurry images. Many of our recent clients have switched to projectors to enjoy FIFA in all its glory. Their first choice is XGIMI Aura which promises an immersive and larger-than-life, 3-D viewing experience. Aura is built in with 60Hz motion compensation technology (MEMC) that will ensure an exuberant and smooth viewing experience while an 8-point keystone correction allows users to adjust the picture and quality as per their preference."

Its sharp picture and sound quality, he says, has revolutionised home entertainment with specifications like a 4K UHD resolution, brightness of 2400 ANSI lumens, a space-saving, compact design, and razor-sharp images of up to 150” that can be projected on any wall. The projector, with its Ultra Short Throw (UST) , makes large projections possible even from a small distance.



Since sporting events last for days, binge-watching matches can adversely affect the eyes but Aura diffuses reflection imaging where most of the blue light is absorbed by the receiving surface. Aura also has an automatic light dimmer with advanced IR senses which automatically diffuses the laser, when it detects the presence of pets or children nearby.

Aura has an uncompromising sound quality and Sushil adds, "Any sporting event is lifeless without the background cheer, sound and furor. This is where Aura's inbuilt Harman Kardon speakers will work their magic to deliver high, dynamic mid ranges and ample bass with two tweeters and two woofers of 15W."

