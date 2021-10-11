If Match Fixing is Art, CSK is Picasso, Say IPL Fans

Once again we have Chennai Super Kings in the IPL finals. Fans have called it the vintage era. Dhoni’s innings in the crucial match against Delhi Capitals gave them the much-needed win to enter into the finals of IPL 2021. They took the short route and have entered into the finals while the rest of the three teams will have to battle for the remaining spot.

DC lost the match but it is not over for them. KKR and RCB will face off in the eliminator match and the winner of that match will battle with DC. It’s a long route and the one that will decide who gets to play against CSK in the finals.

Also Read: CSK Enters IPL Finals For Record 9th Time After Beating Delhi Capitals

The Chennai Super Kings have qualified for the IPL final for the ninth time now, having done so in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019, and 2021. This is the highest of all IPL teams as Mumbai Indians managed six times and the rest of the teams made it not more than three times.

CSK beat DC by 4 wickets on Sunday. Dhoni came through when it was needed the most, finishing the match in style with an entry into finals. CSK reached 173 for 6 in 19.4 overs thanks to 18 not out in six balls.

But few things that happened during the match left everyone wondering. After the match, ‘Fixer Kings’ started trending on Twitter. IPL fans shared photos and videos from the match where Dhoni was seen arguing with the Umpires. Netizens brought up the fact that CSK was already banned from IPL and still they keep repeating the same tricks.

“If fixing is an art than CSK is Picasso of it,” wrote a fan on Twitter.

If fixing is an art than CSK is piccaso of it #fixerkings pic.twitter.com/DxVSPP7q2D — S ∆ C H I |🇮🇳 (@fadesachi06) October 10, 2021

Just conversation with 2 csk players #fixerkings pic.twitter.com/k0QZm1KnZB — Mumbai Indians fanpage (@MIfansKarnataka) October 10, 2021

If life gives u a single chance to choose someone



then chose



Rohit not #fixerkings

for respecting for fighting

sportsman. with senior

Spirit umpires pic.twitter.com/gXAMeistXy — AbHiNaV MiShRa 💚 (@Chefly_abhinav) October 10, 2021