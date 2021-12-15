IDCA Organises KFC T20 5th National Cricket Championship for Deaf in Telangana

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association recognized & Affiliated by the Deaf International Cricket Council in partnership with KFC organized their T20 5th National Cricket Championship in Telangana. The 5-day tournament which commenced on 13th December will see 16 teams from across the country competing for the coveted T20 Championship title.

The 20 over competition will witness talented cricketers & teams across all four zones competing under one roof to be crowned as champions. This tournament holds immense importance for the players as their performance will be duly noted by the selectors and will give them an opportunity to be part of the Indian Deaf Cricket Team.

The opening ceremony held on 13th December was graced by Mr. Sumit Jain, President and Mr. Ajay Kumar, General Secretary, Indian Deaf Cricket Association & Mr. Dev Dutt, Deaf Coach, Indian Team.

The opening day saw teams from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Gujarat competing against each other. In the midst of some top-quality cricketing action, the first day ended with Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh teams winning their matches and getting a step closer to the title.

Also Read: Hyderabad Put Five Past The Highlanders

On this occasion, Mr. Sumit Jain, President of – Indian Deaf Cricket Association, said “I am very excited for this tournament and this will be an amazing platform for cricketers across India to showcase their talent and also get a chance to showcase their talent. This will be a stepping stone for the players to be part of the Indian National Deaf cricket team”

The India Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is alone affiliated to Deaf International Cricket Council (Deaf-ICC) to operate and control in India. The IDCA regularly organizes annual cricket championships within India and abroad. The championship aims to nurture hidden talents and encourage auditory-challenged cricketers by offering periodic opportunities to participate at international levels.