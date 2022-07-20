ICC World Test Championship Points Table After SL Vs Pak Match

Pakistan won the first Test match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. With that victory, Pakistan moved to third place in the ICC World Test Championship points system. Abdullah Shafique's undefeated century helped the visitors win the run-chase in Galle and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Pakistan has surpassed Sri Lanka in the ICC World Test Championship points rankings. The Babar Azam-led team is in third place, with 58.33 percent of the vote.

The second Test begins on Sunday in Galle. If Pakistan wins that match, they will remain in third place with a percentage of 63. However, if Sri Lanka wins the second Test, they will reclaim third place, relegating Pakistan to fifth place.

World Test Championship Points Table as of July 20, 2022: