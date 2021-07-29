ICC World Test Championship Final Garners Record Viewership from India

The final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand in Southampton last month had a total global dedicated audience of 177 million, with live viewership reaching 130.6 million across 89 territories.

A majority of the viewers were from India, with Star Sports and national broadcaster Doordarshan accounting for 94.6 percent of the total audience for the closely contested match, which saw New Zealand win by eight wickets on Reserve Day. The Star has generated local language feeds in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in addition to the English-language globe stream.

"The viewership data for the ICC World Test Championship Final broadcast and digital coverage is very encouraging, with good consumption across regions, languages, and formats," said ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya.

Viewership in New Zealand: On Sky Sport, nearly 200,000 people watched the match.

ICC’s OTT Platform: ICC.tv got 665,100 views across 145 countries.

In ICC social media Facebook: With 423 million views and 368 million minutes spent on the ICC Page, Facebook accounted for the majority of ICC digital asset consumption.

Over the course of the final, Instagram added another 70 million unique views, with stories accounting for approximately 10% of them.

The total video views reached 515 million, with additional contributions from the ICC website and mobile app, as well as the ICC's Twitter and YouTube feeds.