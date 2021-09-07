ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023: Team India Regains Top Place After Oval Test Win

India regained first place in the ICC World Test Championship points standings with a resounding victory against England at the Oval in the fourth Test of the five-match series.

On the last day of the fourth Test at the Oval, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja thrashed the England batting lineup. Rohit Sharma's century and Shardul Thakur’s two fifties set India's high target. India defeated England by 157 runs, helping the visitors to climb the table.

India scored 26 points for the victory and 58.33% of the proportion of points (PCT). In the table of ICC World Test Championship Points, Pakistan and the West Indies are levels for second place with 12 points each, with England in fourth place.

The fifth Test match begins on September 10 at Manchester's Old Trafford.