ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Schedule, Streaming Details In India

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will begin on Friday at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval, with hosts New Zealand taking on the West Indies (March 4). The event will feature eight teams competing for the title. India's World Cup campaign will begin on March 6th when they face Pakistan.

England is the tournament's defending champions. In 2017, they defeated India in the previous edition of the ICC Women's World Cup. The Women's World Cup 2022 was supposed to take place last year, but it was postponed owing to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Here are the full details regarding the tournament:

When will the tournament start?

The Women's World Cup 2022 will start on March 4, 2022, at 6.30 am IST.

Where to watch the Women's World Cup 2022?

On TV:

You can watch all the women's world cup matches on the Star Sports Network

Online:

On Disney + Hotstar you can watch the live streaming