ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India Full Squad, Captain

The BCCI announced the Indian women's cricket squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The tournament is scheduled to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

Mithali Raj will lead the team, and Harmanpreet Kaur will be the vice-captain.

Veteran Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami, and youngster Shafali Verma are also on the team. Due to lack of form, Jemimah Rodrigues and all-rounder Shikha Pandey did not get a place in the team.

Jemimah Rodrigues failed to reach the double-figure mark in all of her overseas series during the previous year.

The same group will also play a limited-overs series against New Zealand from February 9 to 24, which will include one T20 international and five ODIs.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India Squad:

Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.