ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma Retains Top Place In Batting

In the latest ICC Rankings released on Tuesday, Indian opener Shafali Verma ranked the top place among women's T20 batswomen.

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali's opening partner, is ranked third in the ICC Women's T20 International Rankings, which were revised on Tuesday. Deepti is ranked fourth with 321 rating points, with Ellyse Perry (301) of Australia and Hayley Matthews (292) of the West Indies ranking fifth and sixth, respectively. The shift in their rankings is due to the fact that West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor fell three places to eighth.

Two Indians, three Australians, two New Zealanders, and one each from South Africa, England, and the West Indies round out the top ten.

In bowling, Deepthi Sharma stood in sixth place and Poonam Yadav stood in eighth place. In all-rounder rankings, New Zealand's Sophie Devine stood at the top place. With 371 points, Devine is tied for first place with Natalie Sciver of England. Scotland's Kathryn Bryce is third with 327 points.