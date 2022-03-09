ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 LIVE on All India Radio

We just celebrated International Women’s Day. Our Indian Women’s Cricket team has already set the stage for becoming the champions of the ongoing 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, by defeating Pakistan in their debut match of the tournament. To bring this glorious campaign of our women’s cricket team to you, Prasar Bharati is covering this month-long event LIVE through Radio Commentary on All India Radio network.

The commentary of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, which started earlier this month, is being broadcast by All India Radio on all its primary channels across the country, AIR FM Rainbow network, DRM, and DTH channels.

To make the coverage more interesting and engaging, All India Radio will produce special studio based programs wherein experts will give insights into all the developments in the tournament at various levels. These programs will be interactive and bilingual – Hindi and English.

To keep the viewers hooked to All India Radio, these insightful shows will be broadcast before the beginning of the matches, during the breaks and post-matches. For our digital audience, these programs will also be available on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel

To make the coverage inclusive, hourly updates on the progress of the cricket matches will be broadcast by All India Radio stations across the country in their respective regional languages.

For all the updates on the coverage through the duration of the tournament, stay tuned to the Twitter handle of All India Radio Sports @akashvanisports and Doordarshan Sports @ddsportschannel.

You can listen to the Cricket LIVE Commentary on all the FM Rainbow Channels.