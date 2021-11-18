ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India Placed In Group B, Check Teams And Schedule

The ICC U-19 World Cup will be hosted in the West Indies next year, marking the tournament's first appearance in the Caribbean islands. A total of 48 matches will be contested across four cities between January 14 and February 5, with 16 nations participating.

Antigua, Guyana, St. Kitts, and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago will host the matches.

Match Schedule:

Group A: Bangladesh, England, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Group B: India, Ireland, South Africa, and Uganda.

Group C: Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea (PNG), and Zimbabwe.

Group D: West Indies, Australia, Scotland, and Sri Lanka.

Scotland has taken the place of New Zealand, which withdrew due to tight quarantine restrictions for minors at home.

India's first match is against South Africa on January 15.