ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli, Joe Root Takes First Place

England Test captain Joe Root overtaken Kane Williamson to reclaim the top place in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for the first time in over six years.

The ongoing Test match against helped him to overtake Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson, whom he presently leads by 15 rating points. In the three-Test matches, he scored 507 runs.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has secured India's top position in the ICC Test Player Ranking for batting, as he is ranked fifth. He has also surpassed skipper Virat Kohli by one spot and is ranked among the top five batters by the ICC.

👑 𝐀 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐍𝐎.𝟏 👑



England captain @root66 surges to the top spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for batting 👏



More on his rise 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 1, 2021

Rohit moved up a position after hitting 19 and 59 in the two innings of India's third Test match against England. He has 773 rating points, which is a career-high.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah moved up one spot among bowlers, from tenth to ninth, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remained in second place.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin remained third and fourth in the Test all-rounder rankings, which are led by West Indies' Jason Holder.

