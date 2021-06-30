ICC Test Rankings: Kane Williamson Takes No 1 Spot Check Out Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Rank

After leading his team to the ICC World Test Championship in Southampton last week, Kane Williamson has reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings.

With 891 rating points, he has dethroned Australian Steve Smith, who has dropped to second place. In both innings, the right-hand batter scored 49 and 52 runs, putting him beyond the 900-point threshold. The Kiwi captain leads Smith by ten points with 901 rating points.

Also Read: BCCI Nominates Mithali Raj, Ravichandran Ashwin for Khel Ratna

After finishing with scores of five for 31 and two for 30, in the WTC Final against India, Kyle Jamieson, the Player of the Match, climbed to a career-high 13th place on the bowler's list.

The only major gain for India was vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who moved up three places to 13th rank after his scores of 49 and 15 in the WTC final. After a week at the top of the all-rounder rankings, Ravindra Jadeja has slid to second place. Jason Holder, a West Indian, is now in first place with 384 points.