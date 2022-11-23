ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav Retains Tops Place

In the latest ICC T20I rankings, Indian player Suryakumar Yadav takes first place. Suryakumar Yadav extended his excellent run in white-ball cricket with his second T20I tonne against New Zealand in the just finished T20I series against the Black Caps. Yadav continued to make a significant contribution to India's white-ball team, scoring an unbeaten 111 runs off 52 balls against New Zealand. Yadav's place as the No. 1 batter was further cemented in the most recent ICC T20I Rankings.

While Yadav achieved 895 points after his unbroken 111-run inning, an 11-run knock in the last T20I lowered his rating to 890 points. Despite the five-point drop, Yadav still has a large 54-point advantage over Pakistan's second-ranked opener, Mohammad Rizwan. Devon Conway (788) of New Zealand is in third, while Babar Azam (778) drops to fourth place

There was little movement among the top ten T20I bowler rankings this week, while India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (up two spaces to 11th) and New Zealand veteran Tim Southee (up two spots to joint 14th) gained ground.

