ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav Overtakes Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan

Suryakumar Yadav has risen to the top of the latest ICC T20I rankings. Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the most consistent batters in Australia's ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Surya has so far in the tournament recorded scores of 15, 51*, and 68. He is now the 23rd player overall to top the ICC T20I rankings for batters, and only the second Indian to do so.

Suryakumar Yadav has accumulated 863 points with Rizwan at 842 points. New Zealand's Devon Conway completes the top three with 792 points.

Since beginning his T20I journey for India in March of last year, Yadav has quickly established himself as one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game, scoring one century and 11 fifties in 37 matches.Suryakumar Yadav also appeared in 13 ODI matches

🔹 Suryakumar Yadav gains top spot

🔹 Wanindu Hasaranga climbs up

🔹 Big rewards for Glenn Phillips Some big movements in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings 📈 More 👉 https://t.co/xe27RnErej — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2022

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Check Out How Netizens React After Rishabh Pant Not in Playing XI