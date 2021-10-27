ICC T20i Batting Rankings: Kohli, KL Rahul Fall

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the recent T20I batting rankings on Wednesday, October 27. Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul lost their rankings.

Despite his half-century against Pakistan in a losing cause in the T20 World Cup, India skipper Virat Kohli fell one spot to fifth, while KL Rahul fell two spots to ninth as India began their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a 10-wicket loss to Pakistan.

Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan, who scored 79* against India and 33 against New Zealand, has moved up to the fourth place.

South African opener Aiden Markram, who hit 40 and 51 not out against Australia and the West Indies, climbed to third place.

England's Dawid Malan (831) is on top and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (820) is in second place.

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who took four wickets in two tournament matches, has risen 11 places to 12th, just two places behind his career-high rating. Haris Rauf, who picked 4/22 against India, climbed to a career-high 17th place.

After a strong start to the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has reclaimed the top rank among all-rounders.