ICC T20 World Cup: Nitin Menon, Only Indian Umpire on ICC Elite Panel

Dubai: The International Cricket Council has announced on Tuesday the 20 match officials for the First Round and Super 12s stages of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. India's Nitin Menon is among the 16 umpires who found a place in the ICC Elite Panel.

“In total, 16 umpires will officiate across the tournament with Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Kumara Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus having been the umpires in charge of the 2021 final which saw this year's hosts claim their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup title,” the ICC said in a statement.

The officials for the semifinals and final of the tournament will be named in due course, said ICC.

“It is an experienced group of umpires, with the same 16 selected as last year's tournament which was held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman,” ICC said.

Chief Referee of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, Ranjan Madugalle, is part of a quartet of former international cricketers who make up the match referees for the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lankan Madugalle is joined by Andrew Pycroft of Zimbabwe, England's Christopher Broad and Australian David Boon. Pycroft will take charge of the tournament opener in Geelong on October 16 when Sri Lanka takes on Namibia in the First round with Joel Wilson and Rodney Tucker the umpires in the middle. Paul Reiffel will act as the TV umpire with Erasmus, occupying the role of the fourth umpire.

Erasmus, Tucker and Aleem Dar are set to appear in their seventh ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with Langton Rusere umpiring in his second World Cup of the year having stood in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, including acting as reserve umpire for the final.

“Officials have been named for the entirety of the First Round and Super 12s, with the selections for the semi-finals and final of the tournament to be named in due course,” the ICC added.

Match Officials at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Andrew Pycroft, Christopher Broad, David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza, Christopher Brown, Christopher Gaffaney, Joel Wilson, Kumara Dharmasena, Langton Rusere, Marais Erasmus, Michael Gough, Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel, Paul Wilson, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Rodney Tucker

