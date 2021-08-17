ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Full Schedule, Match Venues and Dates

After a one-year break, the much-awaited series of ICC Men’s T20 series schedule was released by ICC on Tuesday. The matches are going to start on October 17 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman and end on November 14.

ICC T20 World Cup Schedule:

Round 1:

The tournament will begin on 17 October with a Round 1 Group B match between Oman and Papua New Guinea at 2 pm, followed by an evening match between Scotland and Bangladesh at 6 pm.

Round 1 matches will continue till October 22nd. The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super12 stage of the tournament, which begins on October 23.

Super 12 Group 1:

The tournament's second phase — the Super12 stage – will begin on October 23 in Abu Dhabi, with the Group 1 match between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed by an evening match in Dubai between England and the West Indies.

Super 12 Group 2:

Group 2 will kick off on October 24 at 6 p.m. in Dubai with a heavyweight match between India and Pakistan.

Final:

The tournament's main event will take place in Dubai at 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, with Monday serving as a reserve day

Also Read: Ind Vs Eng: Shami, Bumrah Arrive to Hero's Welcome in Dressing Room, Watch Video