ICC T20 Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav Close To Babar Azam's No.1 Position

Suryakumar Yadav has risen three places to second in the latest ICC T20I rankings, which were released on Wednesday. Suryakumar is now only two points behind Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is in the first place.

A stunning 44-ball 76 in the third T20 against the West Indies helped him to get second place in the T20I rankings. Suryakumar Yadav has 816 points, while Babar has 818.

He now leads the batting aggregate with 111 runs from three matches in the series against the West Indies. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is presently ranked 16th. Former India captain Virat Kohli continues to tumble in the rankings, dropping one spot to 28th, which is the lowest rank in this format since 2012.

On the other hand, a section of Pakistani cricket fans is questioning the ICC that how Suryakumar is in second place when Mohammad Rizwan scored more runs in a calendar year.

Here are the tweets:

Nice Joke by @ICC



After 2 failures and 1 Innings of 70 against Mighty Windies Suryakumar moved to No.2🙏😂#ICCRankings #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/xoazptCzdo — Abdullah Suلtan (@Im_Abdullah56) August 3, 2022

On the other hand, Indian fans are giving counter replies to them.

Here are the reactions: