ICC T20 Rankings: Check Out Where Indian Batsmen Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Stand

In the latest ICC's T20I batsmen rankings, Indian captain Virat Kohli remained in fifth place with 747 rating points, while KL Rahul remained in sixth place. Both cricketers are now in England for the forthcoming 5-match Test series in Nottingham, which begins on August 4.

Shikhar Dhawan, who is heading the Indian team in Sri Lanka, has moved to 29th place after a 46-run innings in the first match against the hosts on Sunday. In the meantime, Rohit Sharma has dropped to 14th place.

Indian bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, is ranked eighth at the bowlers' table. Yuzvendra Chahal, a leg-spinner who was economical in the first T20I, has climbed ten places to be 21st on the list.

Ravindra Jadeja remains at No. 9 on the all-ranking rounders with 238 rating points. Kohli and Rohit have maintained their positions of 2nd and 3rd, respectively.