ICC Second World Test Championship: Check Out Complete Schedule

Team India dominated the World Test Championship points table for two years, putting up some outstanding performances in the game's purest form. However, the Indian team did not perform well in the World Test Championship final, and as a result, they finished as runners-up.

In the finals, India lost by eight wickets against New Zealand, which was sad. However, it is now time for the team to put the past behind them and focus on the upcoming WTC cycle, which will run from July 2021 through 2023. According to India's Future Tour Programmes (FTP) for 2021-23, the team will play in six Test series, three at home and the rest on the road.

India will begin their second World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with a five-match away Test series against England. From August 4 until September 14, the test series will be contested.

India tour of England, 2021

August 4-8: England vs India, First Test, Trent Bridge

August 12-16: England vs India, Second Test, Lord’s

August 25-29: England vs India, Third Test, Headingley

September 2-6: England vs India, Fourth Test, Kennington Oval

September 10-14: England vs India, Fifth Test, Old Trafford

New Zealand tour of India, 21

India will have an opportunity to avenge its setback in the WTC final. In November 2021, New Zealand will visit India for a two-match Test series. The series will most likely be hosted following the T20 World Cup, though the schedule has yet to be announced.

India tour of South Africa 2021/2022

Indian cricketers will go to South Africa for a three-match Test series. In December 2021 and January 2022, India and South Africa will play each other in a series.

Sri Lanka tour of India 2022

Sri Lanka will visit India for a three-match ICC World Test Championship series and a three-match T20I series just before the IPL 2022.

Australia tour of India in 2022.

In the second part of 2022, Australia will play India in a four-match Test series. In India, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be held in October and November of next year.

India tour of Bangladesh, 2022

The World Test Championship's league round will conclude with a match between India and Bangladesh. After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli's team will play two Tests against their neighbors.