ICC Rankings: The Only Batsmen In The Top Spot In All 3 Formats

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest Men's Test Rankings on Wednesday, July. In the latest rankings, Babar Azam became the first batter to be in the top three across all formats of the game. After his exploits in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, the Pakistan skipper jumped to No. 3 in the ICC Rankings for Test Batsmen, passing former Australia captain Steve Smith.

Babar Azam is No. 1 in ODIs and T20Is and No. 3 in Tests after recording his highest-ever career rating points total of 874 in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, the only two Indian batsmen in the top ten of the ICC Test Rankings are Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma. Pant is ranked fifth, while India's skipper is ranked ninth. Virat Kohli, who is currently in a slump, is ranked 12th in the batting rankings.

In the Test Bowling Rankings, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has surpassed Jasprit Bumrah to occupy third place. Afridi took four wickets in the first innings of the Galle Test but was forced to miss the current second Test owing to injury.