ICC Rankings: Men in Blue Dominates In World Cricket

The Indian cricket team thrashed New Zealand by 90 runs in the third one-day international on Tuesday, completing a 3-0 series sweep. With this victory, the Indian team has surpassed England to become the world's No. 1 ODI team, moving ahead of the English side, which is currently ranked second. Meanwhile, New Zealand has dropped to fourth place.

India was in third place before the match, with the same rating points (113) as England and New Zealand. After a 3-0 win India jumped to first place. Rohit's men now have 114 ratings, while England is second with 113, Australia is third with 112 ratings, and New Zealand, which was first before this series, is now fourth with 114 ratings.

It is worth noting that India is the number 1 ODI and T20I team. India placed second in Test cricket. If India defeats Cricket in the upcoming Test series, India will jump to first place.

Speaking of players' rankings Indian players dominated in the latest ICC rankings. Suraykumar Yadav is the number one T20I batsman with 908 points.

Mohammed Siraj is the world's number one ODI bowler.

Ravindra Jadeja is the number one Test all-rounder with 369 points. Ravichandran Ashwin stands second in the Test all-rounder rankings with 343 points.

