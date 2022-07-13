ICC Rankings: Meet The No.1 ODI Bowler In World

After taking 6 for 19 in the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday, Jasprit Bumrah becomes No. 1 in the ICC rankings for ODI bowlers.

Trent Boult of New Zealand is in second after falling from first place, and Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi is in third.

The Indian bowler was on target in the first One-Day International against England on Tuesday, running down the English batting order. He picked six wickets and gave only 19 runs.

No bowler above him 🔝



Jasprit Bumrah stands as the No.1 ODI bowler in the latest @MRFWorldwide rankings! — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav, who hit 117 in the third and final T20I against England on Sunday, has moved into the top-10 of the ICC T20I batter rankings. He climbed 44 places to No. 5 in the standings. Suryakumar Yadav is the highest-ranked Indian on the list for now, with Ishan Kishan in 12th place.

Following their 10-wicket victory against England, India has risen to third in the ICC ODI rankings for teams.

The second One-Day International (ODI) between the two nations is set for Thursday at the renowned Lord's stadium. The last game will take place on Sunday.