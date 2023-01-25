ICC Rankings: This Indian Pacer is No.1 ODI Bowler in World

ICC Rankings: Following a remarkable performance in a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, Mohammed Siraj has been crowned as the number-one ODI bowler in the current ICC rankings. Siraj has made great progress after rejoining India's One-Day International team in February 2022, following a three-year break. He has been one of India's most consistent fast bowlers, collecting 37 wickets in 20 matches, and has begun to be recognized for his efforts.

Siraj took the most wickets in the series against Sri Lanka, with nine. He then took four wickets in the first game of the just-finished series against New Zealand.

"India quick Mohammed Siraj has capped off a superb 12 months by claiming the No.1 spot on the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for bowlers from New Zealand seamer Trent Boult. It's a remarkable rise for Siraj, who only returned to India's ODI setup in February last year following a three-year hiatus without playing a 50-over match at the international level," said ICC

Mohammed Siraj in last 10 ODIs:

3/28, 2/17,3.32,2/73, 1/27,2/30,3/30,4/32,4/46

