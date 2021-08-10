ICC Proposes Inclusion of Cricket in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is drafting a proposal for the game to be included in the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, the governing body announced on Tuesday.

Cricket has only made one appearance in the Olympics, and that was in Paris in 1900 when only two teams played - Great Britain and host France.

"Our sport is united behind this bid, and we see the Olympics as a part of cricket’s long-term future. We have more than a billion fans globally and almost 90 percent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics," Barclay said.

"We believe cricket would be a great addition to the Olympic Games, but we know it won’t be easy to secure our inclusion as there are so many other great sports out there wanting to do the same. But we feel now is the time to put our best foot forward and show what a great partnership cricket and the Olympics are," he said.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, if cricket is added to the Olympics, India will participate in it.

The council has formed a Working Group to manage the proposal, which will be led by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chair Ian Watmore. Indra Nooyi, ICC independent director, will be accompanied by Tavengwa Mukuhlani, Chair of Zimbabwe Cricket, Mahinda Vallipuram, ICC associate member director, and USA Cricket chairman Parag Marathe.