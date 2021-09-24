ICC Official T20 World Cup Anthem Launched

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and its broadcast partner Star Sports released the official anthem for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, which will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14. The video, composed by Indian music director Amit Trivedi, shows animated representations of India skipper Virat Kohli, West Indies' Kieron Pollard, Australia's Glenn Maxwell, and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

ICC released the song on the official Twitter Handle and wrote " Let the world know, This is your show. Come #LiveTheGame and groove to the #T20WorldCup anthem"

Watch the video here:

The tournament's 2021 edition will begin with eight teams competing in the first round. Group A includes Ireland, Namibia, the Netherlands, and Sri Lanka, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea, and Scotland.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 12 stage, which is similarly divided into two groups and has already qualified eight teams.

Group 1 consists of Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies, while Group 2 consists of Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, and Pakistan.