ICC ODI Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah Drops To No 2, Check Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ranks

In the latest ICC ODI rankings, Jasprit Bumrah slipped to second among bowlers, while Hardik Pandya moved a remarkable 13 places to ninth among all-rounders. On the other hand, Virat Kohli dropped one spot and now stands in fourth place. Virat Kohli has been out of the Top 3 in the ICC ODI batting rankings for the first time since October 2015.

While India won the ODI series by a tight 2-1 margin, star bowler Bumrah was forced to miss the last match due to back spasms, costing him the top spot. Trent Boult of New Zealand recovered the top place with 704 rating points against Bumrah's 703.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who took seven wickets in the ODI series against England, has risen four places to 16th. Pandya was awarded for his outstanding performance with the bat and ball against England. He bagged six scalps and scored 100 runs. Following his outstanding series, he surged eight positions to 42nd in the batting rankings.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam stays at the top of the batters' list, with India's Virat Kohli (fourth) and Rohit Sharma (fifth), and South Africa opener Quinton de Kock (sixth) all slipping a position. In the top 10, there were no changes in the T20I batting and bowling rankings.