ICC ODI Rankings: Check Out Team India's Position After Winning 1st ODI Against England

After an emphatic victory against England in the first ODI of their three-match series at The Oval on Tuesday, India has surpassed Pakistan in the latest MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings.

After a dominant 10-wicket win over England, India climbed to third in the ICC ODI Team Rankings. Prior to the game, India was ranked fourth with 105 points, but the victory moved them up to 108, leaving Pakistan at 106.

New Zealand continues to lead the standings with 126 rating points, while England is second with 122. India might extend their lead even more before Pakistan's next ODI series against the Netherlands next month. If India loses the last two matches of the series against England, they will fall back below Pakistan and into fourth place.

ICC Team ODI Rankings:

1. New Zealand - 126 Rating Points

2. England - 122

3. India - 108

4. Pakistan - 106

5. Australia - 101

6. South Africa- 99

7. Bangladesh- 96

8. Sri Lanka- 92

9. West Indies- 71

10. Afghanistan- 69

11. Ireland- 54