ICC ODI Batters' Ranking: Stefanie Taylor Dethrones Mithali Raj

West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor has dethroned Indian women's cricket captain and star batswoman, Mithali Raj, from the top spot in the current ICC One-Day International rankings on Tuesday.

Taylor reclaimed the top spot in both the batting and all-rounder rankings after a brilliant performance in the first ODI in Coolidge, which helped the West Indies beat Pakistan by five wickets.

Also Read: Top Bollywood Actor To Play Sourav Ganguly In Biopic

Jhulan Goswami is ranked fifth among bowlers, while Deepti Sharma is ranked fifth among all-rounders. After a knock of 55 in the first match, England's Natalie Sciver has moved up two places to ninth among batswomen in the T20I Player Rankings, while India's all-rounder Deepti Sharma has moved up two places to 37th.

Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey are India's top gainers in the bowlers' list, while England's Freya Davis has risen two places to 64th.