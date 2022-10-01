ICC Names 5 Players Who Will Shine in T20 World Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Not This List

The International Cricket Council has named five players who will shine in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, which is set to be played from October 16. For the mega tournament, cricket experts and critics predicted their top five players on this list the International Cricket body also joined.

India's hard hitter Suryakumar Yadav was among the top five players on this list. Suryakumar Yadav's meteoric rise in 2022 has been incredible, with the in-form right-hander becoming perhaps the most vital player in Rohit Sharma's strong team.

Suryakumar Yadav only made four appearances for India in last year's T20 World Cup, and his poor performance of 42 runs from three knocks scarcely raised any feathers in international cricket circles. But, since then, the 32-year-old has been a picture of consistency, and he is currently ranked as the world's No.2 T20I hitter in the latest rankings list.

The other players on this list are Australian opener David Warner, Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, England skipper Jos Buttler and Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan.

There is no surprise to see Mohammad Rizwan on this list, as he is the number one T20I batter. Hasaranga lit up the T20 World Cup 2021 by taking the most wickets (16) of any player, and he followed that up by being named Player of the Tournament at the end of Sri Lanka's triumphant Asia Cup campaign. Speaking of Warner, he scored three half-centuries, and his 289 runs at an excellent strike rate of over 150 were among the best among the leading players. His commanding performance was a crucial reason why Australia's all-conquering team was able to hoist the trophy at Dubai International Stadium.