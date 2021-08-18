ICC Men's Test Rankings: Kane Willamson Stands First, Check Out Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Position

Indian skipper Virat Kohli remains in fifth place in the ICC men's Test Player Rankings which was announced on Tuesday (August 18). While Rohit Sharma stayed in sixth place, England captain Joe Root advanced two places to second.

KL Rahul jumped 19 spots to 37th place with his brilliant innings of 129 runs against England.

Ravindra Jadeja of India has dropped a position to third in the Test all-rounder rankings, which also include veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in fourth place.

India's Jasprit Bumrah slipped a notch to 10th, but his fellow pacer Mohammad Siraj, who claimed four wickets in each innings at Lord's, climbed 18 ranks to 38th.

The bowlers who have gained from the Lord's Test include James Anderson, who has risen one spot to sixth following a five-wicket haul in the first innings, as well as England pacer Mark Wood, who has risen to 37th place.

