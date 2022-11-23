ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 To Be Played In New Format

The International Cricket Council has announced that the 2024 edition will be played in an entirely different format from the 2021 and 2022 editions. The major event will be held in two nations the following year. Along with the West Indies, the United States will host its first worldwide event.

Here are the all details regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 format:

T20 World Cup 2024 Hosts and Teams:

West Indies and the USA will host the T20 World Cup 2024. 20 teams will participate in that mega event.

What is the T20 World Cup 2024 format?

The event will be broken into two phases before the knockouts in 2024 as well. In the 2021 and 2022 editions, there was a First Round followed by the Super 12, but in 2024 the Super Eight phase will be included.

How will the teams advance to the Super Eight Phase?

The 20 teams will be split into four groups of five teams each, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super Eight stage.

The teams that enter the Super Eight Phase will be divided into two groups of four. The top two teams from each of the two Super Eight groups will then advance to the semi-finals, which will be followed by the final.

Which 20 teams will be selected for the T20 World Cup 2024?

12 teams have secured their place in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The top eight teams of the 2022 T20 World Cup, together with the hosts, qualified for the 2024 edition. Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the nations ranked second and third in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, have also clinched their places.

What are the 12 teams qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024?

West Indies ( Hosts), USA ( Hosts), Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh

How will the eight remaining teams qualify for the T20 World Cup in 2024?

The remaining eight teams' qualifications will be determined based on the regional play