ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Final Two Teams Book Spot In the Tournament

As cricketing nations are preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the remaining two nations, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe, have confirmed their participation. The Netherlands and Zimbabwe qualified for the event by defeating the United States and PNG in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, respectively.

"Happy and proud" 🤩 Bas de Leede gets candid after Netherlands punched their tickets to Australia for the #T20WorldCup 📽 — ICC (@ICC) July 16, 2022

With this, all 16 qualifying teams for the ICC tournament have been confirmed. Ireland and the United Arab Emirates have also qualified in Global Qualifier A, Netherland s and Zimbabwe were in Qualifier B, and the top 11 sides from the men's T20 World Cup 2021, as well as hosts Australia, have already qualified.

The following teams will compete in the first round, which will be divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will compete in the Super 12s with Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa.