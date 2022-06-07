ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Team Positions Till Date

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will be the 13th edition of the tournament, hosted by India in October and November 2023. The competition will be held entirely in India for the first time.

Each team receives ten points for a win, five points for a tie/no result/abandoned match and zero points for a loss.

The top eight teams will qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The remaining teams will compete in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier along with five associate teams. The top two teams from the qualifying tournament will advance to the World Cup. Because they are the tournament hosts, India automatically qualifies.

Here are the team standings to date:

Bangladesh: Matches- 18 Points- 120

England: Matches- 15 Points- 95

Afghanistan : Matches- 11 Points- 90

West Indies: Matches- 18 Points- 80

India: Matches- 12 Points- 79

Australia: Matches- 12 Points- 70

Ireland: Matches- 12 Points- 68

Sri Lanka: Matches- 18 Points- 62

New Zealand: Matches- 6 Points- 60

Pakistan: Matches- 12 Points- 60

South Africa: Matches- 13 Points- 49

Zimbabwe: Matches- 14 Points- 35

Netherlands: Matches- 13 Points- 25