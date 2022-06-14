ICC Men's ODI Rankings: Pakistan Cricket Team Overtakes India

Pakistan has surpassed India in the latest ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after sweeping the West Indies in Multan on Sunday. After defeating the West Indies Babar Azam's team moved up to No. 4 in the current ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings.

Team India is presently ranked sixth. Pakistan was ranked fifth before the series began, with a rating of 102. However, the 3-0 thrashing of the Windies has vaulted them to fourth place with a rating of 106, leaving India behind at 105.

Pakistan has had a fantastic last few years in the 50-over format. Apart from a hiccup against England away from home, they have defeated all opponents, including 2-1 series victories over Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Under the captaincy of Babar Azam, Pakistan has won across all formats of the game. With his latest century against the West Indies, he became the first hitter to record three straight ODI hundreds twice, having previously done so in 2016.